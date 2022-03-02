Kevin Durant to return for Nets-Heat on Thursday

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

If the Nets’ injury report is to be believed…

Kevin Durant will return against the Heat tomorrow. He isn’t listed on the injury report after missing 21 games with a knee injury.

Brooklyn went just 5-16 without its best player. James Harden checked out during that span. His replacement, Ben Simmons, remains out. Kyrie Irving can’t play home games (including tomorrow against Miami) and some road games due to being unvaccinated/mandates.

So, plenty must still come together for the Nets to reach their championship potential.

But Durant can help Brooklyn – which has fallen to eighth in the East and just two games ahead of the Hornets and Hawks – stop its freefall. At least the No. 8 seed must win only one of two play-in games to make the playoffs. The Nos. 9 and 10 seeds must win two of two.