Jrue Holiday game-winner caps Bucks’ crazy comeback vs. Heat

Bucks vs. Heat over the last three seasons, regular season and playoffs:

Milwaukee with Jrue Holiday: 8-2

Milwaukee without Holiday: 2-7

Holiday definitely made the difference at the end of the Bucks’ 120-119 win over Miami on Wednesday, driving for the game-winner to cap a furious comeback.

The Heat led by 14 with six minutes left. They still led by four and had the ball with 20 seconds left.

But Bobby Portis got a steal, and Khris Middleton quickly hit a 3-pointer. Milwaukee nearly forced a five-second violation, causing Miami to use its final timeout. On the ensuing re-inbound, Giannis Antetokounmpo forced and won a jump ball. Then, Holiday drove through Gabe Vincent. That stood as the game-winner when the Heat, out of timeouts, missed a desperate heave.

Holiday and Antetokounmpo each outscored Miami in the final six minutes. Antetokounmpo finished 28 points, 17 rebounds and five assists. Holiday added 25 points and 11 assists in what’s hopefully a playoff preview.