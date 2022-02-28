Ja Morant had maybe the Dunk of the Year over Jakob Poeltl.
Minutes later, Morant produced an even more incredible highlight.
The most exciting player in the NBA keeps one-upping himself. A game after scoring a career-high 46, Morant set a new personal best with 52 points in the Grizzlies’ 118-105 win over the Spurs on Monday.
His dunk on Poeltl was awesome:
But I’m partial to Morant catching and converting this full-court inbound pass from barely inside the 3-point arc while falling out of bounds with 0.4 seconds left in the second quarter:
Morant made 22 shots in 34 minutes. The last time someone made so many shots in a game: LeBron James in 2017. The last time someone made so many shots while playing so few minutes in a game: Mike Woodson in 1983.
And nearly every single one of Morant’s baskets was electric.