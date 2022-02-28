Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ja Morant had maybe the Dunk of the Year over Jakob Poeltl.

Minutes later, Morant produced an even more incredible highlight.

The most exciting player in the NBA keeps one-upping himself. A game after scoring a career-high 46, Morant set a new personal best with 52 points in the Grizzlies’ 118-105 win over the Spurs on Monday.

His dunk on Poeltl was awesome:

But I’m partial to Morant catching and converting this full-court inbound pass from barely inside the 3-point arc while falling out of bounds with 0.4 seconds left in the second quarter:

Morant made 22 shots in 34 minutes. The last time someone made so many shots in a game: LeBron James in 2017. The last time someone made so many shots while playing so few minutes in a game: Mike Woodson in 1983.

And nearly every single one of Morant’s baskets was electric.