Watch Kelly Olynyk drain game-winner giving Pistons OT win vs. Hornets

By Feb 27, 2022, 11:37 PM EST
The play was not designed for Kelly Olynyk.

It was the last play of overtime, the Pistons had 2.1 seconds to break their 15-game losing streak to the Hornets. Jerami Grant had the hot hand, and you can see the designed play get off to an awkward start. Then Olynyk broke into the open space.

The Pistons are quietly starting to play better, having won 3-of-4 now, with Cade Cunningham beginning to look comfortable in the role of team leader. Saddiq Bey scored 28, and Grant had 26 to lead the Pistons. Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 33.

