Watch Kelly Olynyk drain game-winner giving Pistons OT win vs. Hornets

The play was not designed for Kelly Olynyk.

It was the last play of overtime, the Pistons had 2.1 seconds to break their 15-game losing streak to the Hornets. Jerami Grant had the hot hand, and you can see the designed play get off to an awkward start. Then Olynyk broke into the open space.

#Pistons Kelly Olynyk on the last shot: "Kudos to coach Casey because we run these end-of-game plays ad nauseum … that honestly wasn't the play, but you have to read and react in this league. I saw an opening and Killian saw it as well." — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) February 28, 2022

The Pistons are quietly starting to play better, having won 3-of-4 now, with Cade Cunningham beginning to look comfortable in the role of team leader. Saddiq Bey scored 28, and Grant had 26 to lead the Pistons. Terry Rozier led the Hornets with 33.