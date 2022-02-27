Damian Lillard to move into reconditioning phase of return to action

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

We may not see Damian Lillard return to the court this season — he has said he’s not coming back just to compete for a draft pick — but he is making progress from his abdominal surgery.

The Trail Blazers released this update on Lillard on Sunday, announcing he is reaching a reconditioning phase.

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard has progressed through the initial phase of his rehabilitation from abdominal surgery without setback. Lillard will begin the reconditioning phase of his rehab protocol next week, which includes the continuation of his strengthening program along with basketball skill activity. He will be re-evaluated in two to three weeks.

While he will be re-evaluated in a few weeks, it would be a surprise to see Lillard return this season to a Trail Blazers team now set up to retool the roster this offseason. Portland is rebuilding around Lillard, although other teams are watching Lillard for signs he is ready to bolt the Northwest and chase a ring somewhere else.

Whatever happens this offseason, it’s good to see Lillard take a step toward a return.