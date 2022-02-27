Ben Simmons reportedly dealing with sore back, Nash downplays it as part of return

Ian Eagle mentioned it first Thursday night’s TNT broadcast, but it was almost in passing: Ben Simmons has been dealing with a sore back during the ramping up of his workouts as he nears a return to play. Then on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic tweeted this out:

Sources: Nets star Ben Simmons is dealing with back soreness in reconditioning process that requires further strengthening of the area over a period of time before return to action. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 26, 2022

“Over a period of time” leaves things open, but Nets coach Steve Nash played down the severity of the issue before the Nets’ win over the Bucks on Saturday. Via Nets Daily:

“I just saw the reports. It’s been the same process. It’s just a little soreness in his back,” the Nets head coach said during his pregame presser Saturday evening. “It’s not like an injury. It’s just as he’s returning to play, his back has flared up a little bit. He hasn’t played a game since June so that’s just part of his process of returning to play is as you ramp up, he’s a little sub septic to certain things as you would be with muscle soreness or tightness. He’s got a little tightness.”

Charania said the Nets saw this as a day-to-day issue.

It doesn’t sound serious, but everything with Simmons gets a little extra attention after being at the heart of the biggest trade of the season. It’s worth monitoring.

Kevin Durant is nearing a return and could be back this week. Kyrie Irving will soon be able to play in Nets’ home games. Once Simmons is on the court, the Nets will have their big three together, and it will be a matter of building chemistry over the limited number of remaining games.

Whether that will be enough in a deep East remains to be seen.