Spurs buy out Satoransky, he reportedly will re-sign with Wizards

Tomas Satoransky was traded twice at the deadline. First he went from New Orleans to Portland in the CJ McCollum trade; the Trail Blazers then turned around and flipped him to the Spurs as part of a three-team trade with the Jazz.

Now the Spurs and Satoransky have agreed to a buyout and on Saturday the team waived him, it announced.

Once he clears waivers, Satoransky will sign with the Wizards, where he began his career, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Satoransky returns to the Wizards where he played three seasons through 2018. Washington has minutes to offer Satoransky in their backcourt for the rest of season. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 26, 2022

Satoransky struggled with the Pelicans this season, shooting 29.9% overall and 16.1% from 3, falling out of the rotation on a team outside even the play-in. Satoransky lost his confidence this season, regular minutes in a place he is comfortable could help turn that around, he is a career 35.6% shooter from 3 and with a solid career 56.3 true shooting percentage. He had been a solid rotation player in Washington, slipped a little last season in Chicago, then everything went wrong in New Orleans.

Washington sits at 11th in the East, one game back of the No. 10 seed (Atlanta) and the final play-in spot.