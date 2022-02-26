Markelle Fultz announces return to Magic lineup, will play Monday vs. Pacers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Markelle Fultz battled back from a lot to salvage his NBA career, only to suffer a torn ACL last season.

Fultz is ready to make another comeback, and this one will start Monday when the Magic face the Pacers, he announced on the Magic’s official podcast, the Orlando Magic Pod Squad.

🚨BREAKING NEWS:@MarkelleF announces his return on @OrlandoMagic Pod Squad Orlando hosts Indiana on Monday, Feb. 28 at @AmwayCenter at 7 pm. Subscribe to Orlando Magic Pod Squad, wherever you get your #podcasts. #MagicTogether#F2Ghttps://t.co/CdY6YQc3iR — Orlando Magic PR (@Magic_PR) February 26, 2022

“I feel a lot stronger this time around,” Fultz said on the podcast (via the Magic’s website). “This injury has helped me work on a lot of things. This is probably the best my body has felt in a long time. I’m talking about full body. I can feel my muscles. I can identify certain things in my body. Just all around, core, conditioning, I think this is probably the best I’ve felt coming back and being able to play basketball.”

Fultz added going through one lengthy rehab had prepared him for this one.

“Me going through injuries before, especially with my shoulder, understanding that not rushing things and understanding that it’s a process even though some days you might feel great and some days you might not,” Fultz said. “Just understanding your body and listening to your body. I think that’s the big adjustment and advantage that I had going into this rehab this time. I knew that there isn’t any rush. You have to be patient and I had to listen to my body.”

Before this injury, Fultz had signed a three-year, $50 million contract extension ($35 million of which was guaranteed). After a messy start to his career as the No. 1 pick in Philadelphia, Fultz had developed into a solid rotational point guard in Orlando. Fultz will come off the bench behind Most Improve Player candidate Cole Anthony, and he will get the chance to play and prove his value.

Hopefully, Fultz can stay healthy and on the court for a while.