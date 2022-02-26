After two years off, Tyreke Evans reportedly to get workout with Bucks

Feb 26, 2022
After trading Donte DiVincenzo to Sacramento, then watching Pat Connaughton fracture his hand, the Bucks need bodies in the backcourt. They signed Jevon Carter, but he alone is not enough.

So they will take a look at recently re-instated Tyreke Evans, reports Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Evans has been re-instated in the NBA after missing two seasons for testing positive for a “drug of abuse.”

Getting a workout is not making the team (this was likely Evans’ agent leaking the news, for positive spin). Evans is 32 and has been away from the game, and while his last season in the NBA — in Indiana in 2018-19 — was filled with personal lows, the former Rookie of the Year still averaged 10.2 points a game shooting 35.6% from 3. It is possible he could help a team in need of backcourt depth.

The Bucks are taking a look.

