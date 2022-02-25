While teams are interested, Kemba Walker reportedly has no interest in Knicks buyout

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kemba Walker isn’t playing the rest of this season for the New York Knicks.

Despite interest from other teams, he’s not playing for anyone else either.

When the news broke Wakers was sitting out the rest of the season, some buyout interest surfaced from other teams. However, Walker has no interest in a buyout, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN said on NBA Today (hat tip Bleacher Report).

“There are a number of teams who would love to have Kemba Walker in a buyout. That’s not gonna happen. He’s not interested in that with New York.”

Instead, both the Knicks and Walker’s agent are expected to look for a trade for him this offseason.

At this point in his career, is Walker ready to accept the role of a backup point guard? He can still play at this level, averaging 11.6 points and 3.5 assists a game, but he averaged 25.6 minutes a night in just 37 games, and that proved to be too much for his knees. If he were on a team — maybe a contending team — in a reserve role at 20 minutes a night, would he physically hold up better? Could the four-time All-Star accept that role?

One way or another, Walker will be in a new home next season, and hopefully healthy.