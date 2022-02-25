Watch James Harden drive, get and-1 for first bucket with 76ers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The James Harden era has arrived in Philadelphia.

Technically, it arrived in Minnesota first, where Harden made his 76er debut as a starter against the Timberwolves. His first bucket came a little over three minutes into the game when Harden got the ball on the wing, sized up Anthony Edwards, drove past him to the rim and got the and-1.

James Harden's first bucket as a Sixer was just silky smooth 👌 pic.twitter.com/kvtaBYjgw9 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 26, 2022

That bucket was part of a 15-0 76ers run that had them up comfortably in the first quarter.