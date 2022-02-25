Watch James Harden drive, get and-1 for first bucket with 76ers

By Feb 25, 2022, 8:43 PM EST
The James Harden era has arrived in Philadelphia.

Technically, it arrived in Minnesota first, where Harden made his 76er debut as a starter against the Timberwolves. His first bucket came a little over three minutes into the game when Harden got the ball on the wing, sized up Anthony Edwards, drove past him to the rim and got the and-1.

That bucket was part of a 15-0 76ers run that had them up comfortably in the first quarter.

