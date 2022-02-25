Raptors’ OG Anunoby to miss time with fractured right ring finger

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is not ideal for a Toronto team trying to avoid the play-in, or at the very least have a strong position in it.

Raptors wing OG Anunoby is out due to a fractured right ring finger, according to multiple reports out of Toronto. There is no timetable for his return (the Raptors have six games in the next eight days, making the timing less than ideal).

OG Anunoby fractured his right ring finger, according to the Raptors. Tough break, for player and team. Should get more info later, but he’s out tonight vs Charlotte and is expected to miss time with the injury. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) February 25, 2022

Other reports said Anunoby had pain in his finger before the All-Star break, now imaging has revealed the fracture. In his five games before the break Anunoby’s scoring was down, 10 points per game on 35.1% shooting, a sign something was bothering him.

On the season, Anunoby is averaging a career-high 17.5 points per game, but his efficiency has dipped (a slightly below league average 53.8 true shooting percentage) as he has taken on a more prominent role in the offense. He’s also battled injuries, he missed 14 games earlier this season with a hip flexor issue.

Khem Birch likely gets the start with Anunoby out, although just acquired Thaddeus Young will get thrown into the fire as well.

At 32-25, the Raptors sit as the No. 7 seed currently in the East, but are just 2.5 games back of the No. 3 seed in the tightly packed middle of the conference.