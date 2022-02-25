Knicks’ Derrick Rose to have procedure on troublesome ankle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The last time Derrick Rose played a game for the Knicks, you still had eight days to get your Christmas shopping done. He was supposed to be close to a return, having been cleared for contact this week and going through practices.

Now comes word he needed procedure on the ankle and will miss more time, the team announced Friday.

Derrick Rose will undergo a minor procedure on his right ankle today. A timeline for his return has not yet been set. — NY_KnicksPR (@NY_KnicksPR) February 25, 2022

Ian Begley of SNY.TV referred to it as a “surgery” to clean up lingering issues.

With 23 games left in the season and the Knicks not even in the play-in, there’s a decent chance Rose is done for the season. What is the point of racing him back this season?

Kemba Walker also shut it down for the season, leaving the Knicks thin at point guard. Alec Burks likely gets the start — that is who coach Tom Thibodeau turned to in the past — but it also means Immanuel Quickley should get run at the one.

Rose averages 12 points and four assists a game this season when he is healthy.