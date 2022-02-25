James Harden has 27 points, 12 assists in dream debut for 76ers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

That couldn’t have gone much better.

James Harden scored 27 points on 7-of-12 shooting, he was 5-of-7 from 3, got to the line nine times, and dished out 12 assists in a 133-102 76ers rout of the Timberwolves Friday night. Harden fit well with center Joel Embiid — who rolled out of the pick a few times — and the center added 34 points and 10 boards on the night.

“That was probably the most wide open I’ve ever been in my career,” Embiid said in his walk-off interview.

Harden had all the usual tricks going. He was driving and drawing fouls on his way to the rim.

James Harden's first bucket as a Sixer was just silky smooth 👌 pic.twitter.com/kvtaBYjgw9 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 26, 2022

He was draining stepbacks.

Lol how are you supposed to defend this 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/yInUwP1pE1 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 26, 2022

And Harden was making smart passes.

Hoooooooooo boy James Harden and Tyrese Maxey in transition is dangerous 🤩🤩🤩 pic.twitter.com/KPMW6ZJ5kH — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) February 26, 2022

This is the part where the sober guy shows up to the party and is a buzzkill. It was just one game against a Timberwolves team on the second night of a back-to-back. The Timberwolves couldn’t pose the defensive questions the Sixers will have to answer at some point. Plus, everything was falling; it’s not going to be like that every night.

Still, this was vintage James Harden, a guy we have not seen much of this season in Brooklyn. He and Embiid looked like they have played together for years — and MVP Embiid didn’t miss a step. Doc Rivers’ lineups all looked good.

Maybe it’s just one game, but it couldn’t have been a better one for the 76ers.