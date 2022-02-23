New York mayor plans to lift vaccine mandate in coming weeks, allowing Kyrie Irving to play Nets home games

By Feb 23, 2022, 1:27 PM EST
Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn Nets v Washington Wizards
Greg Fiume/Getty Images
New York mayor Eric Adams called his city’s coronavirus-vaccine mandate – which barred unvaccinated Kyrie Irving from playing Nets home games – “unfair.”

It was obviously only a matter of time until the rule changed.

The Glue Guys:

Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic:

This isn’t just about Irving. New York’s vaccine mandate affects the livelihoods of many people. With coronavirus numbers falling there and elsewhere, harsh restrictions are becoming less palatable.

But Adams’ updated stance is a big deal to Irving and the Nets.

The Nets – who’ve lost 12 of 14 and fallen to eighth in the Eastern Conference – could still realize their championship potential. Kevin Durant is getting healthier. Ben Simmons is working toward his season debut. And now there’s a path for Irving to become a full-time player.

Time is running out to develop chemistry. So, Adams’ exact timeline could matter to the team. And Irving. He’s (probably) losing $381,181 per missed home game.

