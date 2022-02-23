Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

New York mayor Eric Adams called his city’s coronavirus-vaccine mandate – which barred unvaccinated Kyrie Irving from playing Nets home games – “unfair.”

It was obviously only a matter of time until the rule changed.

The Glue Guys:

Quite significant from @NYCMayor discussing for the first time his desire to (eventually) remove vaccine mandates. Says much more information to come in the next few days pic.twitter.com/h7FRXjZnS0 — The Glue Guys (@BKGlueGuys) February 23, 2022

Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic:

NYC Mayor Eric Adams came closer today to saying he'll get rid of vaccine mandate & phase out vaccine passport. Adams: "Yes, I can’t wait to get it done… I’m not going to get ahead of the science because I’m ready to get ahead of all of this & get back to a level of normalcy." pic.twitter.com/6Kr9DtOjkd — Mike Vorkunov (@MikeVorkunov) February 23, 2022

This isn’t just about Irving. New York’s vaccine mandate affects the livelihoods of many people. With coronavirus numbers falling there and elsewhere, harsh restrictions are becoming less palatable.

But Adams’ updated stance is a big deal to Irving and the Nets.

The Nets – who’ve lost 12 of 14 and fallen to eighth in the Eastern Conference – could still realize their championship potential. Kevin Durant is getting healthier. Ben Simmons is working toward his season debut. And now there’s a path for Irving to become a full-time player.

Time is running out to develop chemistry. So, Adams’ exact timeline could matter to the team. And Irving. He’s (probably) losing $381,181 per missed home game.