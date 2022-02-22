Report: Dennis Schroder to remain with Rockets, not hit buyout market

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

When Goran Dragic signed with the Nets, some of the teams hoping to find point guard depth for the rest of the season — the Bucks, Bulls, Heat, among others — turned their eyes toward Dennis Schroder. The journeyman point guard was traded from Boston to Houston at the deadline, and the expectation around the league was he likely would be bought out.

Nope. He’s staying in Houston, according to Marc Stein.

Dennis Schroder is on course to finish the season in Houston, league sources say. Neither the Rockets nor Schroder favor a buyout, sources say, with a March 1 deadline looming for any buyout candidate leaguewide to be released to ensure playoff eligibility with his next team. — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 22, 2022

Houston is developing Kevin Porter Jr. to be the point guard of the future (ideally), but there are plenty of minutes available behind him since the Rockets are paying John Wall to sit out.

Schroder is on a $5.9 million, one-year tax-payer mid-level exception contract, which he had to take after misreading the market. He’s playing to get a larger next contract, and the minutes and freedom he can get to put up numbers in Houston may well appeal to him far more than a smaller role on a contender. For the season, Schroder is averaging 14.2 points and 4.4 assists a game, and is hooting 34.3% from 3.