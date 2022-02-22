Report: Dennis Schroder to remain with Rockets, not hit buyout market

When Goran Dragic signed with the Nets, some of the teams hoping to find point guard depth for the rest of the season — the Bucks, Bulls, Heat, among others — turned their eyes toward Dennis Schroder. The journeyman point guard was traded from Boston to Houston at the deadline, and the expectation around the league was he likely would be bought out.

Nope. He’s staying in Houston, according to Marc Stein.

Houston is developing Kevin Porter Jr. to be the point guard of the future (ideally), but there are plenty of minutes available behind him since the Rockets are paying John Wall to sit out.

Schroder is on a $5.9 million, one-year tax-payer mid-level exception contract, which he had to take after misreading the market. He’s playing to get a larger next contract, and the minutes and freedom he can get to put up numbers in Houston may well appeal to him far more than a smaller role on a contender. For the season, Schroder is averaging 14.2 points and 4.4 assists a game, and is hooting 34.3% from 3.

