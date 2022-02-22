Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Read whatever you’d like into Kevin Garnett’s and Paul Pierce’s pained expressions as Ray Allen reveled nearby with LeBron James during the NBA 75th anniversary team ceremony.

Also know the Celtics’ big three took a smiling photo together in Cleveland.

Pierce posted it on Instagram. Scroll to the fifth slide:

Unlike Pierce, Garnett still sounded bitter at last check about Allen leaving to team up with LeBron on the Heat in 2012.

Time heals most wounds. Even if he still resents Allen, Garnett might someday appreciate that this photo of the special occasion exists. Garnett, Pierce and Allen are revered as greats in part because of what they accomplished together in Boston.

Maybe Garnett is already over his grudge. He certainly looked happy in this photo. Again, time heals most wounds.

Garnett could publicly explain his stance toward Allen at some point.

For now, we’re left with a picture worth a thousand words and a video with cryptic value.