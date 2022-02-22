Bucks to sign Jevon Carter after Nets waive reserve guard

Jevon Carter never found his footing with the Brooklyn Nets. He still played solid defense on a team that needed it — the Nets defense was 4.4 points per 100 possessions better when he was on the court this season — but his offense had slipped to the point he hurt them too much on that end of the court. As a result, his role was increasingly limited in Brooklyn.

The Nets waived him to make room for Goran Dragic, but the Milwaukee Bucks are snapping Carter up, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

 

The Bucks had been in the mix for Dragic, too, because they need help at the guard. The team traded Donte DiVincenzo to Sacramento, then right after Pat Connaughton fractured his hand and is now out.

Carter can give them minutes, but the Bucks have to hope for a little more on the offensive end. Carter took 73% of his shots this season from 3-point range and hit 33.1% of them — he was no longer a floor spacer opponents feared. He took just seven shots at the rim all season, making just one (a dunk). He was the player Nets opponents helped off of.

