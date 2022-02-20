Booed during All-Star intros after years of tormenting Cleveland in the NBA Finals, Warriors star Stephen Curry won over fans with his splendid shooting.
Curry shot 8-for-11 on 3-pointers in the first half of tonight’s All-Star game, setting a couple records:
Stephen Curry set #NBAAllStar records with 6 threes in a quarter and 8 threes in a half.
The record for threes in an #NBAllStar Game is 9. pic.twitter.com/k7r6DnJLDl
— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) February 21, 2022
Curry infamously never won Finals MVP in those series against the Cavaliers. But back in his home state, he could win All-Star MVP.