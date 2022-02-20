Stephen Curry sets All-Star quarter and half 3-point records, nears game record

By Feb 20, 2022, 9:48 PM EST
0 Comments

Booed during All-Star intros after years of tormenting Cleveland in the NBA Finals, Warriors star Stephen Curry won over fans with his splendid shooting.

Curry shot 8-for-11 on 3-pointers in the first half of tonight’s All-Star game, setting a couple records:

Curry infamously never won Finals MVP in those series against the Cavaliers. But back in his home state, he could win All-Star MVP.

