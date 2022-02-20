NBA players react on Twitter to Dunk Contest debacle

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CLEVELAND — After this post, I am done talking about this year’s NBA All-Star Saturday Dunk Contest. It needs to be erased from our collective memory.

However, in case you thought you were alone in hating this year’s contest, check out the reaction from other NBA players on Twitter during (and just after) the event. They were vicious. And correct.

The dunkers went 7-25 (28%) in the first round. Jalen Green went 1-9 (11.1%) on his first dunk. pic.twitter.com/R4VIKK1Ea7 — StatMuse (@statmuse) February 20, 2022

😂🤷🏽‍♂️ — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) February 20, 2022

😂‼️ they made hard dunks regular. you get 7s for em now https://t.co/THPYbuk0EK — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 20, 2022

For real tho 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/yoWjwXAuL3 — Austin Rivers (@AustinRivers25) February 20, 2022

Get @JaMorant in here next year🤷🏾‍♂️ — Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 20, 2022

Say lil homie @JaMorant we need to see you next in the dunk contest!!! Just saying… give the people what the want! Carry on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 20, 2022

I coulda won this year 🌚🤣 #issajoke — De'Andre Hunter (@DreHunter) February 20, 2022

I could’ve won the dunk contest tonight 😂 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) February 20, 2022

I’m entering the dunk contest next year. — Vernon Maxwell (@VernonMaxwell11) February 20, 2022

Me after a basic one hand https://t.co/opMBMsMWaI pic.twitter.com/5zYuMFh3B2 — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) February 20, 2022

Im never dunking again y’all sorry strictly layups now #mytimbsnotyours — Cole Anthony (@The_ColeAnthony) February 20, 2022

I feel for everyone involved — JJ Redick (@jj_redick) February 20, 2022