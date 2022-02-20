Giannis blames Curry for dud Dunk Contest, “You changed the game”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CLEVELAND — This year’s NBA All-Star Dunk Contest was a dud. Congrats to Obi Toppin for the deserved win, but the four players going 7-of-25 on dunks in the first round sucked the energy out of the building.

Whose’s to blame for this debacle? Giannis Antetokounmpo told Stephen Curry it was his fault.

"You changed the game it's your fault." 😂 Giannis and Steph chopping it up during ASW pic.twitter.com/MNBVEchfLR — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 20, 2022

Antetokounmpo wasn’t the only one taking shots at Curry. When he and his wife Ayesha came out to promote their new HBOMax show “About Last Night,” Cavaliers fans booed him. Those fans still remember the pain of those Finals losses to Curry and company.

The 3-Point Contest, won by Karl-Anthony Towns, was the best part of All-Star Saturday night. While the Dunk Contest is up and down depending on who is involved and how the dunks go, the 3-Point Contest is consistent quality drama year after year — and with the best shooters in the game often involved (Curry has won it twice, Klay Thompson has won it, as have Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker, Joe Harris, and going back legendary shooters such as Dirk Nowitzki, Ray Allen, and of course Larry Bird all took home the trophy).

The 3-point Contest is the one thing on All-Star Saturday night the NBA doesn’t have to tweak to have it work.

The Dunk Contest? It is time to consider new ideas.