Donovan Mitchell is out of All-Star Game due to non-COVID illness

CLEVELAND — Donovan Mitchell, one of the good guys in the NBA, does not take being selected for the All-Star Game for granted. He is one of the guys who gets it.

However, Mitchell had to step out of this All-Star Game at the last minute due to a non-COVID illness. Here is his statement:

“It is a great honor and has always been a dream of mine to be selected as an NBA All-Star. Remorsefully, I will not be able to play in tonight’s All-Star Game due to an upper respiratory illness (non-COVID-related). The entire All-Star weekend is a celebration of the basketball community, the fans and the sport I am blessed to play. I’m focused on getting well and back out on the court. Thank you for all the get-well wishes. I can’t wait to see the game later today.”

Mitchell is a member of Team LeBron, and there is not time to put in a replacement.

Kevin Durant — the captain of Team Durant (although not playing because of his sprained knee) and a member of the NBA 75th Anniversary Team — also will miss the events tonight following the death of his grandmother. Kevin’s mother Wanda Durant made the announcement on Instagram.

Our thoughts are with Kevin, Wanda, and the entire Durant family.