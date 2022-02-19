Karl-Anthony Towns backs big talk with 3-point contest victory

By Feb 19, 2022, 10:05 PM EST
Karl-Anthony Towns called himself the greatest big-man shooter of all-time.

Now, the Timberwolves center has another way to bolster his case.

Towns won the 2022 3-point contest Saturday in Cleveland. He joins Dirk Nowitzki (2006) and Kevin Love (2012) as the only bigs to win the event.

“I told y’all!” Towns repeatedly yelled on the court afterward.

His celebration started before the competition officially ended. Towns opened the final round and set the tone with 29 points. The other finalists, Hawks star Trae Young and Clippers guard Luke Kennard, were both eliminated before even getting to their final racks.

Round 1

Luke Kennard (Clippers): 28

Trae Young (Hawks): 22

Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves): 22

Patty Mills (Nets): 21

C.J. McCollum (Pelicans): 19

Desmond Bane (Grizzlies): 18

Fred VanVleet (Raptors): 16

Zach LaVine (Bulls): 14

Finals

Karl-Anthony Towns (Timberwolves): 29

Trae Young (Hawks): 28

Luke Kennard (Clippers): 26

