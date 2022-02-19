Grizzlies Ja Morant on viral video of him drinking on plane, “We was lit”

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CLEVELAND — Ja Morant went viral on social media when he went live on IG, celebrating making an All-Star by drinking tequila straight from the bottle on his way to Cleveland, where he is an All-Star starter.

*take a shot for waking up this morning https://t.co/BFCT1O8uAl — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) February 18, 2022

“Oh man, we was lit,” Morant said, leaning into the moment, noting his family was there with him.

“I got this time to bring my fam out, all us enjoy the experience, pretty much they have been here for the whole ride. They knew what it took for me to be here, it was only right for them to be here with me for my first All-Star.”

Morant is clearly savoring all of it — the Grizzlies’ success, his success, and the chance to be an All-Star and all the perks that come with it. Much like the Grizzlies team this season, the joy is evident.

And he’s leaning into all of it. As Morant got up to leave the podium, he leaned back in and told the assembled media to enjoy their weekend, too.

“If y’all have a little drink or something, think of me.”