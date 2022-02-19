Draymond Green’s home reportely burglarized during Super Bowl

While Draymond Green was at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles enjoying one of the most dramatic Super Bowl finishes ever, burglars were ransacking his home and stealing more than $1 million in jewelry and other items.
From TMZ Sports, who got the story from law enforcement sources.
Our sources tell us the alleged perps entered Green’s residence through his window … and made off with watches, jewelry, and other personal property…
Police are currently investigating the burglary at Draymond’s. No arrests have been made.
Unfortunately, this is far from the first time burglars used the knowledge a player was out of town or at another event to burglarize their home. JaVale McGee had his championship ring stolen, Derek Fisher had five championship rings stolen, Kyle Lowry was hit by a burglary ring, Andrew Wiggins had luggage and shoes stolen, Nick Young had $500,000 in goods burglarized, and the list goes on and on. Charlie Villanueva even had his toilet stolen.
Fortunately, Green and his family are safe. Still, more than just the money are replaceable things, there’s a feeling of safety and security that gets shattered when your home is broken into. It sucks.
Green is recovering from a back issue and is expected to start playing again in the coming month.