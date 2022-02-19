Draymond Green’s home reportely burglarized during Super Bowl

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

While Draymond Green was at So-Fi Stadium in Los Angeles enjoying one of the most dramatic Super Bowl finishes ever, burglars were ransacking his home and stealing more than $1 million in jewelry and other items.

From TMZ Sports, who got the story from law enforcement sources.