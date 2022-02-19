Bucks reportedly “aggressive” going after Dragic; Bulls, other teams in mix

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Some players are spending All-Star weekend in Cleveland as part of the league’s official All-Star activities. Others are taking a short vacation to Cancun or Las Vegas. Some are hanging at home with their families.

Goran Dragic is spending his weekend doing job interviews.

The point guard who was traded from Toronto to San Antonio at the deadline then, as expected, was bought out by the Spurs is now looking for his next team. The Milwaukee Bucks are being very aggressive in going after him, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski said on NBA Today.

“He’s spending this week talking with teams about where he might like to sign and foremost on that list: the Milwaukee Bucks, who have great need in the backcourt. “They traded Donte DiVincenzo in the deal with the [Sacramento] Kings, they lost Pat Connaughton to an injury for about a month, and so they need guard depth… “But Milwaukee’s been aggressive and they can offer him not just a chance at being part of the defending champions, but a chance to play a pretty significant role.

The Bucks are not the only contender making their pitch, reports Marc Stein.

The Warriors are among the teams in the crowded mix for buyout market darling Goran Dragic, league sources say. Milwaukee, Chicago, Brooklyn and the Clippers are also vying for the former All-Star guard. More coming soon: https://t.co/LGN9cVpMwn — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 18, 2022

The Lakers also are making a pitch.

The money (a pro-rated veteran minimum contract this year) is the same for all the teams, so this is not about that. It’s about fit, playing time, and what Dragic is seeking.

Is it about minutes? Is he chasing a ring? Then the Bucks — and maybe the Nets, if you believe in Ben Simmons and how he fits with his new team — are the call. Chicago is poised for a deep playoff run as well, but how many minutes will they have for Dragic once Lonzo Ball gets healthy? The Clippers pitch would be about minutes this season, then re-signing and getting to make a run at a ring next season when Kawhi Leonard and Paul Georg are healthy. Overlaying all that is where does Dragic want to live? What is he seeking in terms of team chemistry and environment?

Dragic has options. He’s spending his All-Star weekend thinking about them.