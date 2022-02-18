Watch Gianmarco Tamberi with impressive put-back dunk in NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

CLEVELAND — If the name Gianmarco Tamberi is familiar but you can’t quite place it, he is the Italian high jumper who won gold – technically, he and Mutaz Barshim of Qatar agreed to share the gold — at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.
Armed with that knowledge, it’s a little less shocking that he can pull off this putback dunk during the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game. It doesn’t make it any less impressive.
Gianmarco Tamberi is an Olympic Gold Medal high jumper for a reason 🤯🤯🤯#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/XnK7fiifD1
— NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022
That was the play of the first half that had the crowd buzzing. We could break down why Team Walton is blowing out Team ‘Nique but let’s be honest, nobody is watching this for the quality basketball. Just sit back and enjoy the highlights.
Such as a Jack Harlow four-pointer.
WHATS POPPIN?
Jack Harlow pulls up from behind the RIDGE 4-point line during the #RufflesCelebGame on ESPN 🔥 pic.twitter.com/nbxncHYfyL
— NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022