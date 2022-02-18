Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Jimmy Butler infamously sat out the 2018 NBA All-Star Game at his own request.

Even LeBron James – who said last year, “I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star game this year … I’ll be there physically, but not mentally” – played in 2021 All-Star Game.

But someone’s commitment to last year’s All-Star game neared Butler territory.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN:

I did hear there was one superstar who I’ll leave nameless who was trying to leave at halftime. They wouldn’t let him.

Not saying, just saying: LeBron, after scoring four points on 2-of-7 shooting in the first half, didn’t play in the second half of last year’s All-Star game.