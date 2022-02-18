Report: Participating player wanted to leave 2021 NBA All-Star Game at halftime

By Feb 18, 2022, 3:00 PM EST
LeBron James in 2021 70th NBA All-Star Game
Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
0 Comments

Jimmy Butler infamously sat out the 2018 NBA All-Star Game at his own request.

Even LeBron James – who said last year, “I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star game this year … I’ll be there physically, but not mentally” – played in 2021 All-Star Game.

But someone’s commitment to last year’s All-Star game neared Butler territory.

Marc J. Spears of ESPN:

I did hear there was one superstar who I’ll leave nameless who was trying to leave at halftime. They wouldn’t let him.

Not saying, just saying: LeBron, after scoring four points on 2-of-7 shooting in the first half, didn’t play in the second half of last year’s All-Star game.

More on the Lakers

Philadelphia 76ers v Milwaukee Bucks
Three Things to Know: Joel Embiid makes MVP case leading 76ers past Bucks
Anthony Davis suffers foot injury in Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers
Lakers: Anthony Davis out at least four weeks with foot injury
Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Lakers
Three Things to Know: Injuries, ejection, huge comebacks, highlight wild...