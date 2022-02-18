Jimmy Butler infamously sat out the 2018 NBA All-Star Game at his own request.
Even LeBron James – who said last year, “I have zero energy and zero excitement about an All-Star game this year … I’ll be there physically, but not mentally” – played in 2021 All-Star Game.
But someone’s commitment to last year’s All-Star game neared Butler territory.
I did hear there was one superstar who I’ll leave nameless who was trying to leave at halftime. They wouldn’t let him.
Not saying, just saying: LeBron, after scoring four points on 2-of-7 shooting in the first half, didn’t play in the second half of last year’s All-Star game.