Browns’ Myles Garrett shows off hops, dunks all over Celebrity Game

CLEVELAND — Get Myles Garrett in the Dunk Contest.
Maybe that’s overstating it a bit, but the Browns’ defensive end was dunking all over the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night.
Jack Harlow outlet 👀
Myles Garrett hammer 🔨#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/robOvZ5oFr
Crissa Jackson drops the DIME to Myles Garrett!#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/SHfknKGycP
Keeping it on brand, the defensive end played a little defense, too, blocking Machine Gun Kelly then letting him know about it.
Some #RufflesCelebGame sound as Myles Garrett was having fun with MGK after his big block on ESPN 😅 pic.twitter.com/cU4l6Q0wtb
Garrett was the star of the Celebrity Game, but Peleton legend Alex Toussaint earned the MVP.
"I TOLD Y'ALL"
Euro-steps, spin moves, deep threes, @alextoussaint25 was in his BAG earning the #RufflesCelebGame MVP! pic.twitter.com/27pBtXASbh
