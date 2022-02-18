Browns’ Myles Garrett shows off hops, dunks all over Celebrity Game

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CLEVELAND — Get Myles Garrett in the Dunk Contest.

Maybe that’s overstating it a bit, but the Browns’ defensive end was dunking all over the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night.

Jack Harlow outlet 👀

Myles Garrett hammer 🔨#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/robOvZ5oFr — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Crissa Jackson drops the DIME to Myles Garrett!#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/SHfknKGycP — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Keeping it on brand, the defensive end played a little defense, too, blocking Machine Gun Kelly then letting him know about it.

Some #RufflesCelebGame sound as Myles Garrett was having fun with MGK after his big block on ESPN 😅 pic.twitter.com/cU4l6Q0wtb — NBA (@NBA) February 19, 2022

Garrett was the star of the Celebrity Game, but Peleton legend Alex Toussaint earned the MVP.