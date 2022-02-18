Browns’ Myles Garrett shows off hops, dunks all over Celebrity Game

By Feb 18, 2022, 11:07 PM EST
0 Comments

CLEVELAND — Get Myles Garrett in the Dunk Contest.

Maybe that’s overstating it a bit, but the Browns’ defensive end was dunking all over the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Friday night.

Keeping it on brand, the defensive end played a little defense, too, blocking Machine Gun Kelly then letting him know about it.

Garrett was the star of the Celebrity Game, but Peleton legend Alex Toussaint earned the MVP.

Check out more from the All-Star Game

2022 NBA All-Star - Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game
Watch Gianmarco Tamberi with impressive put-back dunk in NBA All-Star Celebrity...
Memphis Grizzlies v San Antonio Spurs
Manu Ginobili, Tim Hardaway, Michael Cooper headline Hall of Fame finalists
2018 NBA Awards - Inside
TNT ‘Inside the NBA’ crew will do alternate broadcast during...