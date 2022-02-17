Watch DeMar DeRozan pass Wilt Chamberlain for NBA record

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Anytime you’re mentioned in the record books with Wilt Chamberlain, you are doing something right.

DeRozan scored 38 points against the Kings Wednesday on 16-of-27 shooting — his seventh straight game of 35+ points on at least 50% shooting. That set a new record, passing the Hall of Famer Chamberlain, who had done it in six-straight games twice (once during the 1960-61 season and once in the 1962-63 season).

DeMar DeRozan last 7 games: 38.6 ppg

60.7% FG

86.2% FT (9.2 attempts)

5.7 rebounds

5.6 assists Insane. — K.C. Johnson (@KCJHoop) February 17, 2022

DeRozan has injected himself in the bottom-of-the-ballot MVP conversation with his play of late, except he didn’t even think he shot it that well Wednesday.

"I feel like I had a bad shooting night, honestly" Ok, Deebo. pic.twitter.com/zi94RsutdO — Bulls Talk (@NBCSBulls) February 17, 2022

The DeRozan signing last offseason was one a lot of pundits — *raises hand* — got wrong. We didn’t see how the fit of DeRozan, Zach LaVine, and Nikola Vucevic would work out smoothly, but the three of them have blended beautifully. I thought the bigger issue was this was going to be a disaster of a defensive roster, but when everyone is healthy the Bulls are not bad (with Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso out right now, they are bad, but that should change once they get right and back in the lineup).

DeRozan has been brilliant, and the Bulls are going to be a tough out come the playoffs (where DeRozan’s mid-range game will have more value).