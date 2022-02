Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Patrick Beverley got his contract extension and is feeling himself.

Before last night’s Timberwolves-Raptors, Beverley tangled with Gary Trent Jr. over position for the opening tip. The players received a double technical foul. Again, before the game even started.

In revenge Russell Westbrook could only dream of, Trent scored 30 points to lead Toronto to a 103-91 victory.