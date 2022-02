Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The greatest concentration of easily correctable NBA problems occur around All-Star.

On the ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and Michael Lee of The Washington Post fix NBA All-Star – from selecting rosters to Rising Stars to the dunk contest to the All-Star game itself: