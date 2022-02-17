Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Monte Morris – a Flint, Mich., native – said “everybody back home looks at you as the hero” for merely making the NBA.

Tonight, Morris is a hero in Denver, too.

The Nuggets guard buried a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cap Denver’s 117-116 road win over the Warriors on Wednesday.

NBC Sports Bay Area:

Heartbreak as the Dubs lose on Monte Morris' buzzer beater 💔 pic.twitter.com/UK7KxuVtdR — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 17, 2022

The Nuggets trailed by 10 with seven minutes left. Denver’s non-Nikola Jokic starters were shooting just 1-for-11 on 3-pointers when he passed to Morris beyond the arc with time running out and the Nuggets down two.

But Jokic (35 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists) made the right play, and Morris ensured it pay off.