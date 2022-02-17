Nuggets’ Monte Morris sinks buzzer-beating game-winning 3-pointer vs. Warriors

By Feb 17, 2022, 1:16 AM EST
Monte Morris after game-winner in Denver Nuggets v Golden State Warriors
Monte Morris – a Flint, Mich., native – said “everybody back home looks at you as the hero” for merely making the NBA.

Tonight, Morris is a hero in Denver, too.

The Nuggets guard buried a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to cap Denver’s 117-116 road win over the Warriors on Wednesday.

The Nuggets trailed by 10 with seven minutes left. Denver’s non-Nikola Jokic starters were shooting just 1-for-11 on 3-pointers when he passed to Morris beyond the arc with time running out and the Nuggets down two.

But Jokic (35 points, 17 rebounds and eight assists) made the right play, and Morris ensured it pay off.

