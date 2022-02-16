Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kevin Durant is injured. Kyrie Irving can’t play in New York, even a Knicks home game. James Harden plays for the 76ers. Ben Simmons is still working his way back.

But the Nets had Cam Thomas.

Thomas – whom Durant reportedly urged Brooklyn to draft No. 27 last year and keep through the trade deadline – led the Nets on a 28-point comeback that culminated in a 111-106 victory Wednesday. New York still led by 18 in the fourth quarter, when Thomas took over.

Final 11 minutes:

Cam Thomas: 16

New York Knicks: 15

Thomas is Durant’s type of player: A bucket getter who looks amazing when he gets hot. And someone who torments the Knicks.

New York has lost 13 of 16 and blown 20-point leads in three of its last seven games (at Lakers and Trail Blazers). The 28-point blown lead to a cross-town rival was particularly devastating: