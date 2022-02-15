Report: Timberwolves reach one year, $13 million extension with Patrick Beverley

Feb 15, 2022
Just a few days ago, Patrick Beverley‘s name was coming up in trade rumors.

Monday night, Beverley and the Timberwolves agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract extension, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Life comes at you fast in the NBA.

This is a good deal for both sides.

The Timberwolves traded for Beverley last offseason to be a culture guy, to bring some defense and attitude on the court, plus some accountability off it. Minnesota has one of the younger rosters in the NBA and it needed a strong veteran voice in the locker room.

It worked, the 30-27 Timberwolves have seen their defense improve by 4.1 points per 100 possessions, jumping from 28th in the league to the middle of the NBA pack. That, plus a strong season from Karl-Anthony Towns leading a top-10 offense, has the Timberwolves sitting as the No. 7 seed in the West and looking like a playoff team. Beverley pitches in 9 points and 4.9 assists a game.

This contract gives Beverley some security, but its size and length make it valuable should a real trade opportunity arise for the Timberwolves. It’s a win for both sides.

