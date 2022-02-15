Report: Timberwolves reach one year, $13 million extension with Patrick Beverley

Just a few days ago, Patrick Beverley‘s name was coming up in trade rumors.
Monday night, Beverley and the Timberwolves agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract extension, as reported by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Life comes at you fast in the NBA.
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley has agreed to a one-year, $13 million contract extension, his agent Kevin Bradbury of @Rep1Sports tells ESPN.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 15, 2022
This is a good deal for both sides.
The Timberwolves traded for Beverley last offseason to be a culture guy, to bring some defense and attitude on the court, plus some accountability off it. Minnesota has one of the younger rosters in the NBA and it needed a strong veteran voice in the locker room.
It worked, the 30-27 Timberwolves have seen their defense improve by 4.1 points per 100 possessions, jumping from 28th in the league to the middle of the NBA pack. That, plus a strong season from Karl-Anthony Towns leading a top-10 offense, has the Timberwolves sitting as the No. 7 seed in the West and looking like a playoff team. Beverley pitches in 9 points and 4.9 assists a game.
This contract gives Beverley some security, but its size and length make it valuable should a real trade opportunity arise for the Timberwolves. It’s a win for both sides.