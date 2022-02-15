Celtics’ Marcus Smart leaves game with apparent ankle injury (VIDEO)

By Feb 15, 2022, 9:56 PM EST
It was an innocent-looking play, Marcus Smart pushed the ball for early offense and decided to go right at Joel Embiid.

Then Smart stepped on Embiid’s foot and rolled his ankle.

Smart had to be helped back to the locker room and did not return due to a sprained ankle.

How serious this sprain is remains to be seen. The Celtics were blowing out the Hardenless-76ers 44 points after three quarters; there was no reason to rush Smart back.

Smart averages 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds a game, plus is an elite-level defender who is at the heart of the Celtics’ culture.

