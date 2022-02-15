Celtics’ Marcus Smart leaves game with apparent ankle injury (VIDEO)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was an innocent-looking play, Marcus Smart pushed the ball for early offense and decided to go right at Joel Embiid.

Then Smart stepped on Embiid’s foot and rolled his ankle.

Marcus Smart heads to the locker room. A look at the play that caused the injury here: pic.twitter.com/rTzJ6SUtDq — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) February 16, 2022

Smart had to be helped back to the locker room and did not return due to a sprained ankle.

#NEBHInjuryReport Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) will not return. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 16, 2022

How serious this sprain is remains to be seen. The Celtics were blowing out the Hardenless-76ers 44 points after three quarters; there was no reason to rush Smart back.

Smart averages 11.8 points and 5.4 rebounds a game, plus is an elite-level defender who is at the heart of the Celtics’ culture.