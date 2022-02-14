Tyreke Evans reinstated by NBA after ban due to drug violation

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Just a season removed from a strong year with the Grizzlies and still having averaged double digits with the Pacers, Tyreke Evans appeared set to get a somewhat lucrative contract in 2019 free agency when the NBA dismissed and disqualified him for a drug violation.

Now reinstated, Evans will finally get a crack at free agency.

NBA release:

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association today granted the request of Tyreke Evans to be reinstated as an NBA player, after Evans was dismissed and disqualified from the league on May 17, 2019, for testing positive for a prohibited substance under the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program. Pursuant to an agreement between the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association, Evans is now an Unrestricted Free Agent who may negotiate over the terms and conditions of a Player Contract with any team, and who, subject to other applicable CBA rules, may enter into a Player Contract with any team beginning 12:00 p.m. (ET) on Friday, February 18, 2022.

Hopefully, Evans’ reinstatement indicates he’s doing better.

His road back to the NBA isn’t necessarily paved from here, though.

Evans’ last season in the NBA was the worst of his career. He has been out of basketball is now 32. He missed the NBA’s signing bonanza earlier in the season.

Still, perhaps the 2010 Rookie of the Year who can play all three perimeter positions could help a team. He’ll at least have a chance to earn a contract now.