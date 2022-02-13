Bucks’ Connaughton to undergo hand surgery, expected to return this season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It didn’t look like much when it happened, but even the Bucks’ Pat Connaughton Tweeted out the play where it happened.

🎶 Joy wouldn’t feel so good, if it wasn’t for pain 🎶 … 🙏🏼🖖🏼 pic.twitter.com/IHJqL3ysrs — Pat Connaughton (@pconnaughton) February 12, 2022

Connaughton will undergo hand surgery, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Milwaukee Bucks guard Pat Connaughton will undergo surgery to repair a fractured fourth metacarpal on his right hand Monday and is expected to return to the lineup before the end of the regular season, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 13, 2022

The fourth metacarpal is the bone below the knuckle that connects the ring finger to the wrist.

Connaughton, a key part of the Bucks rotation, had been playing his best basketball this season of late. He averages 10.1 points per game shooting 40.7% 3-pointers.

Don’t be surprised if the Bucks turn to the buyout market to try and fill the roster spots and minutes until Connaughton returns. Potential buyout candidates Gary Harris, Ben MacLemore, or the recently waived DeAndre' Bembry all could be fits in the Bucks’ rotation.