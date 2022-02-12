Watch LeBron pass Kareem for most points scored all-time (regular season + playoffs)

LeBron James has scored more points than any player in NBA history.
With a third quarter 3-pointer on Saturday night, LeBron passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the most points scored all-time, counting regular season and playoffs.
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 13, 2022
LeBron has 44,152 points, three more than Karmeem’s regular and postseason total, and LeBron did that in 181 fewer games.
Officially Kareem still is the NBA’s all-time leading scorer because the NBA considers that a regular-season only record. However, at his current pace, LeBron should pass Kareem either late next season or in the first part of the 2023-24 season. It’s a record LeBron wants, a significant addition to his resume to be the GOAT.
However, LeBron missed a couple of key late free throws and the Warriors held on to beat the Lakers, 117-115.