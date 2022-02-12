Turner expected to return to Pacers from foot injury after All-Star break

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Myles Turner got what he wanted and he never had to leave Indianapolis. The veteran big wanted a more prominent role in an offense, and with the Pacers trading away Caris LeVert and Domantas Sabonis, while bringing in pick-and-roll point guard Tyrese Haliburton, he should get it. Indiana now has a balanced, interesting roster… at least they will once everyone gets healthy.

Turner has been out with a stress reaction in his foot, but coach Rick Carlisle says Turner should return after the All-Star break. Just don’t try to pin him down on a day.

Rick Carlisle says he expects Myles Turner to start playing again “soon after the (All-Star) break,” but as he said yesterday he isn’t certain on when. #Pacers — James Boyd (@RomeovilleKid) February 11, 2022

At 19-35 and eight games back of even the last play-in spot, the Pacers need to be patient and think long-term (or at least next season). There are zero reasons to rush a Turner return. Him getting some on-court time with Haliburton (and Buddy Hield) is a good thing, but there is a summer and a training camp next fall to build that familiarity up as well.

Indiana being patient doesn’t just apply to Turner. T.J. Warren is still out with a foot injury and that return timetable is up in the air. Malcolm Brogdon is battling a sore Achilles, there is no reason to mess with that. Error on the side of caution.

When it happens, it’s going to be fun watching Turner embrace his new and expanded role.