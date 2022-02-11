Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. had another eye-popping play at the buzzer.

This was a little different than his game-winner, though.

In the final seconds of Houston’s loss to the Raptors yesterday, Porter bounced the ball off the floor – and through the wrong basket.

The shot did not count. A player shooting at the wrong basket is a violation, not points for the other team if the ball goes through the hoop

Even if the shot had counted, the Rockets trailed 139-120. This was not going to swing the win-loss result.

But it was another head-scratcher from someone with a history of poor decision-making.

If you’re wondering, bouncing a ball into the correct basket before the buzzer would count: