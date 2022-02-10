The incident with a fan and the Wizards bench in which Harrell had to intervene: pic.twitter.com/IiNXUp7Z8x

— NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) February 8, 2022

Late in a home loss to the Heat on Monday, Wizards assistant coach Mike Batiste climbed over the bench to confront a fan.

The NBA ruled Batiste went too far.

NBA release:

Washington Wizards assistant coach Mike Batiste has been suspended two games without pay for entering the spectator stands in an attempt to confront a fan, it was announced today by Byron Spruell, President, League Operations. The incident occurred with 15 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter of the Wizards’ 121-100 loss to the Miami Heat on Feb. 7 at Capital One Arena. Batiste will begin serving his suspension tonight when the Wizards play host to the Brooklyn Nets.

The question everyone who’s not prioritizing protecting the NBA’s image still wants to know: What did the fan say.

The way the Wizards sold off current contributors before today’s trade deadline, Batiste won’t be the only one absent in Washington tonight.