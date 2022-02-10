Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

By trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans, the Mavericks trimmed more than $9 million of guarantee salary from their payroll for the summer of 2023. Dwight Powell‘s, Maxi Kleber‘s, Boban Marjanovic‘s, Trey Burke‘s and Sterling Brown‘s contracts all end that year, too.

But before getting too excited about Dallas’ 2023 cap space…

The Mavericks are signing Dorian Finney-Smith to a four-year contract extension.

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

Dallas Mavericks forward Dorian Finney-Smith is finalizing four-year, $52 million contract extension, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Finney-Smith was slated to be a free agent this offseason, but sides secure long-term deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022

Finney-Smith was eligible for a four-year extension worth up to $55,560,960. It’s surprising he took less.

Originally added as an undrafted free agent in 2016 then re-signed to a relatively cheap deal a few years ago, Finney-Smith has emerged as a dependable starting forward in Dallas. He’s a versatile defender and above-average 3-point shooter. The 28-year-old could have helped plenty of teams if he explored free agency this summer. But he gets financial security now.

Jalen Brunson is also eligible for the same contract extension (four years, $55,560,960). He appears more likely to test free agency.