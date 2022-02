Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Nets-76ers James Harden–Ben Simmons deal was a monumental in-season trade.

But that was hardly the end of the action.

Kristaps Porzingis, Derrick White, Domantas Sabonis, Tyrese Haliburton, C.J. McCollum and more changed teams in the eventful leadup to the trade deadline.

On the latest ProBasketballTalk Podcast, Dan Feldman and Kurt Helin discuss the flurry of NBA transactions: