Mavericks trading Kristaps Porzingis to Wizards

Bradley Beal‘s future with the Wizards?

It could include Kristaps Porzingis if Beal stays.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Wizards will send Davis Bertans in deal too, source tells ESPN. Mavericks send a second-round pick to Wizards. https://t.co/RJdybUd0Lw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

Porzingis has clashed with Luka Doncic, has a big contract (two years, $69,849,600 remaining) and has a troubling injury history.

But he has played near an All-Star level when on the court this season.

This looks like a paltry return.

Spencer Dinwiddie (due $18 million next season with $10 million of $18,857,143 guaranteed the following season) and Davis Bertans (due $33 million the next two seasons with $5 million of $16 million) are expensive and have underwhelmed in Washington.

But Porzingis has missed his last five games with a knee injury. Perhaps that’s severe. That Dallas sending a second-rounder to the Wizards looks like a negative indicator.

That said, Porzingis’ short-term health matters less to Washington with Beal already sidelined for the season, Washington can give Porzingis time to heal and – ideally – hit the ground running with him and Beal next season.

With a chance to advance in the playoffs this year, Dallas can’t as easily afford patience. Even if they offer way less upside than Porzingis did, Dinwiddie’s secondary playmaking and Bertans’ 3-point shooting should immediately help next to Doncic.

The Wizards looking toward next season also included trading Montrezl Harrell (to the Hornets) and Aaron Holiday (to the Suns, who also add Torrey Craig from the Pacers).

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Washington is trading Montrezl Harrell to Charlotte for Ish Smith, Vernon Carey and a second-round pick, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 10, 2022

Shams Charania of The Athletic:

The Wizards are trading Aaron Holiday to Phoenix, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 10, 2022

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7:

The Suns gave up cash considerations to Washington and put Holiday in the disabled trade exception from Dario not being able to play. So Suns just took on his money. — John Gambadoro (@Gambo987) February 10, 2022

Wojnarowski:

The Pacers are finalizing a trade to send F Torrey Craig to the Suns for Jalen Smith and a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

One of the NBA’s best backups, Harrell gives Charlotte much-needed help at center. However, he’s not at all the defensive upgrade that was ideal.

The Suns get more guard depth in Holiday and a defensive-minded wing in Craig for a low cost. Jalen Smith wasn’t long for Phoenix.

In Ish Smith, Washington gets a point guard who’s liked there. He played the previous two seasons with the Wizards.

It’s unclear how much Washington values Vernon Carey, the No. 32 pick in the 2020 draft who has played sparingly. His salary was necessary for matching. The future second-rounder was the prize.