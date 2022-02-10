Kings finally land Bucks’ Donte DiVincenzo in four-team trade

By Feb 10, 2022, 12:39 PM EST
Donte DiVincenzo and Marvin Bagley in Sacramento Kings v Milwaukee Bucks
Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images
The Kings tried to trade for Donte DiVincenzo before tampering charges scuttled their deal with the Bucks in 2020.

But Sacramento is getting him now in a four-team trade that also involves the Pistons and Clippers.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

This looks like an excellent buy-low trade for the Kings. Coming off injury, DiVincenzo has struggled this season. Milwaukee seemingly didn’t want to pay the impending (potentially restricted) free agent after signing fellow shooting guard Grayson Allen to a contract extension.

But DiVincenzo isn’t far removed from being a tenacious defender who could dribble, pass and shoot. The 25-year-old could really help the Kings as they move forward. And they got him for only a redundant big who seemed likely to leave in free free agency this summer (Marvin Bagley).

Serge Ibaka theoretically fits well with the Bucks as a rim-protecting and floor-stretching big. He could play with Giannis Antetokounmpo, especially while Brook Lopez is sidelined, and fortify the defense when Antetokounmpo sits. But Ibaka has played so sparingly for the Clippers this season. There are questions about how much the 32-year-old has left in the tank.

This increases Milwaukee’s luxury-tax liability by about $8 million. The cash received – I assume from the Clippers – could offset some of that. But not all of it. Another trade coming for the Bucks? Semi Ojeleye and Rodney Hood were already the prime candidates to get unloaded for savings, though.

The Clippers reduce their luxury-tax liability by about $30 million. That’s remarkable without surrendering any picks (though, again, I assume that number should be offset by cash conveyed).

Bagley gets a fresh start on a team that didn’t draft him over Luka Doncic. Bagley, 22, has athleticism and talent. He also has baggage. It’s pretty surprising the Pistons dealt two second-rounders for a player they could have signed in free agency this summer. They clearly aren’t going anywhere this season, anyway.

Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles, on expiring contracts, weren’t part of Detroit’s long-term plans. They probably won’t be part of Sacramento’s, either.

