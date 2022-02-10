Harden picked last as captains LeBron, Durant select All-Star Teams

By Feb 10, 2022, 7:38 PM EST
The NBA needs to have the All-Star Game team draft every year on trade deadline day.

Hours after James Harden very publicly forced his way off Kevin Durant‘s Nets to become a 76er, Durant was one of the two All-Star captains picking his team, while James Harden was one of the All-Star players waiting to be selected. There was zero chance Durant was selecting Harden. LeBron James, the other captain, could have made it easy on KD and picked Harden for his team, but LeBron was finding it hysterical to leave Harden on the board, but there was no chance Durant was picking him.

That. Was. Awesome.

Here are the All-Star teams:

Team LeBron

Starters
LeBron James
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Stephen Curry
DeMar DeRozan
Nikola Jokic
Reserves
Luka Doncic
Darius Garland
Chris Paul
Jimmy Butler
Donovan Mitchell
Fred VanVleet
James Harden

Team Durant

Starters
Joel Embiid
Ja Morant
Jayson Tatum
Andrew Wiggins
Trae Young
Reserves
Devin Booker
Karl-Anthony Towns
Zach LaVine
Dejounte Murray
Khris Middleton
LaMelo Ball
Rudy Gobert

Durant is not playing despite being voted in by the fans due to his sprained right knee. Draymond Green, selected by the coaches to be a reserve, also was out due to injuries. They were replaced by Ball and Murray (as chosen by Commissioner Adam Silver).

Antetokounmpo was the No. 1 pick overall, with Durant choosing Embiid second.

The All-Star Game takes place a week from Sunday, Feb. 20, in Cleveland and is broadcast on TNT. It will be part of a weekend of events, including the revamped Rising Stars game on Friday and the All-Star Saturday night, including the Dunk Contest.

