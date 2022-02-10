Celtics escape luxury tax with Magic trade

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Flipboard (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Celtics reduced their payroll by trading Juancho Hernangomez for P.J. Dozier and Bol Bol.

Now, Boston is flipping Dozier and Bol – both of whom were out with long-term injuries when acquired from the Nugget – to the Magic to completely dodge the luxury tax.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

The Celtics are trading PJ Dozier and Bol Bol, a future second and cash to the Magic for a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Dozier and Bol are both out for the season. Cost-savings for Boston. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Orlando Magic will waive guard E’Twaun Moore, league sources tell @YahooSports. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 10, 2022

Now, not only will the Celtics avoid paying the luxury tax, they’ll get the portion of the tax distributed to non-taxpaying teams. That could be about $10 million this year, depending what tax-avoiding moves other teams make.

Below the luxury-tax line, Boston now appears less likely to trade Dennis Schroder, who has helped the team win six straight and eight of nine.

For its trouble, Orlando gets a second-round pick and maybe enough cash to cover Dozier’s and Bol’s remaining salaries. (I’d guess the pick to the Celtics is top-55-protected and included only because teams are required to send out something in a trade.) E'Twaun Moore has not played on his one-year contract due to injury.