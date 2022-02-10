Celtics escape luxury tax with Magic trade

By Feb 10, 2022, 1:15 PM EST
Bol Bol and P.J. Dozier, who got traded from the Celtics to the Magic
Ashley Landis-Pool/Getty Images
The Celtics reduced their payroll by trading Juancho Hernangomez for P.J. Dozier and Bol Bol.

Now, Boston is flipping Dozier and Bol – both of whom were out with long-term injuries when acquired from the Nugget – to the Magic to completely dodge the luxury tax.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:

Now, not only will the Celtics avoid paying the luxury tax, they’ll get the portion of the tax distributed to non-taxpaying teams. That could be about $10 million this year, depending what tax-avoiding moves other teams make.

Below the luxury-tax line, Boston now appears less likely to trade Dennis Schroder, who has helped the team win six straight and eight of nine.

For its trouble, Orlando gets a second-round pick and maybe enough cash to cover Dozier’s and Bol’s remaining salaries. (I’d guess the pick to the Celtics is top-55-protected and included only because teams are required to send out something in a trade.) E'Twaun Moore has not played on his one-year contract due to injury.

