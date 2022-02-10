Celtics escape luxury tax with Magic trade

The Celtics reduced their payroll by trading Juancho Hernangomez for P.J. Dozier and Bol Bol.
Now, Boston is flipping Dozier and Bol – both of whom were out with long-term injuries when acquired from the Nugget – to the Magic to completely dodge the luxury tax.
Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN:
The Celtics are trading PJ Dozier and Bol Bol, a future second and cash to the Magic for a future second-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Dozier and Bol are both out for the season. Cost-savings for Boston.
— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports:
Orlando Magic will waive guard E’Twaun Moore, league sources tell @YahooSports.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 10, 2022
Now, not only will the Celtics avoid paying the luxury tax, they’ll get the portion of the tax distributed to non-taxpaying teams. That could be about $10 million this year, depending what tax-avoiding moves other teams make.
Below the luxury-tax line, Boston now appears less likely to trade Dennis Schroder, who has helped the team win six straight and eight of nine.
For its trouble, Orlando gets a second-round pick and maybe enough cash to cover Dozier’s and Bol’s remaining salaries. (I’d guess the pick to the Celtics is top-55-protected and included only because teams are required to send out something in a trade.) E'Twaun Moore has not played on his one-year contract due to injury.