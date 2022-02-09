Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The immediate reaction to news the 22-32 Pelicans were trading for C.J. McCollum, who’s on the wrong side of 30 and due $69,135,802 the next two seasons, was understandably mostly negative.

But as the full deal with the Trail Blazers emerged, New Orleans’ decision rated more favorably. Among the reasons: “What puts this trade over the top for New Orleans is getting Larry Nance Jr., a quality two-way wing who can come off the bench, play good defense, get a few buckets and give them depth on the wing the team lacked.”

Except the Pelicans won’t get those contributions from Nance anytime soon.

Andrew Lopez of ESPN:

Can confirm Larry Nance Jr. is scheduled to have surgery on his right knee Friday. He hasn’t played since Jan. 5. Sources tell ESPN that Nance is expected to miss up to six weeks. The Pels acquired Nance in the 7-player deal that brought CJ McCollum and Tony Snell to NOLA. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) February 10, 2022

Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report:

Interesting, but the Pelicans and Blazers did not require any physicals in the CJ McCollum deal — Eric Pincus (@EricPincus) February 9, 2022

The Pelicans could have required physicals to complete the trade, though perhaps the Trail Blazers wouldn’t have agreed to the deal with physicals required. Or vice versa!

With or without physicals, Portland was required to disclose all pertinent information about Nance’s health on the trade call. In 2015, the 76ers got fined $3 million for not fully disclosing Jrue Holiday‘s injury history when dealing him to New Orleans two years prior. Perhaps, the Trail Blazers did disclose everything they were supposed to. Nance’s ongoing absence wasn’t a secret.

Pelicans lead executive David Griffin should explain why he traded for Nance without requiring a physical (not that I expect forthrightness).

New Orleans traded for McCollum – and, I thought, Nance – in part to make a postseason push this year. The Pelicans are 10th in the Western Conference, trying to hold off the Spurs, Kings (who just made their own win-now trade) and Trail Blazers. New Orleans might even hope to catch the Lakers and Clippers for better play-in position.

In other words, every game counts. The Pelicans could use Nance right now. They’re scheduled to play 18 of their remaining 28 games in the next six weeks. This isn’t a team that can just coast to the postseason and simply welcome Nance back then. Plus, New Orleans is missing valuable time for Nance and his new teammates to develop chemistry with each other.

Maybe it’s time to re-re-evaluate the C.J. McCollum trade.