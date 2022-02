Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

CJ McCollum has been traded to New Orleans and Portland is retooling its roster around Damian Lillard.

It was time to break up this duo. This has been an entertaining and quality backcourt for nine years, but it was not going to lift the Trail Blazers where they wanted to go.

Still, it’s sad to see the era end, and Lillard said goodbye to McCollum on Instagram.

We’ll all miss this era of Trail Blazers basketball.

But it was time.